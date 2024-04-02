Wow! From IIT Dreamer to OTT Superstar: The Inspirational Journey of Jitendra Kumar

Discover the remarkable journey of Jitendra Kumar, an IIT alumnus who transitioned from giving tuitions to becoming an acclaimed actor, earning the title of OTT superstar and making a mark in Bollywood.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 13:15
MUMBAI: In the vast landscape of Bollywood, where dreams take shape in various forms, Jitendra Kumar's journey stands out as an inspiring tale of passion, perseverance, and talent. From mimicking Amitabh Bachchan and Nana Patekar in his childhood to becoming the OTT sensation known as Jeetu Bhaiya, Jitendra Kumar's rise in the entertainment industry is nothing short of remarkable.

During his days as a Civil Engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, Jitendra Kumar discovered his love for acting. His journey took a turn when he became part of the Hindi Technology Dramatics Society at IIT, catching the eye of Biswapati Sarkar, the Executive Creative Director and Writer at The Viral Fever (TVF). This connection led him to join TVF in 2012, marking the beginning of his digital stardom.

Jitendra Kumar gained initial success with the web series 'Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern' in 2013, quickly amassing over 3 million views. His talent shone in various TVF productions like 'Tech Conversations With Dad,' 'A Day With,' 'TVF Bachelors,' and the widely acclaimed 'Kota Factory,' where he portrayed an IIT coaching teacher.

The turning point in Jitendra's career came with the web series 'Panchayat' on Amazon Prime, where he played the lead role of Abhishek Tripathi. The show, produced by TVF, garnered widespread praise, establishing Jitendra Kumar as a force in the OTT world.

Despite his success, Jitendra faced challenges on his journey to Mumbai. Unfamiliar with the city and lacking connections, he balanced his acting assignments from Monday to Friday while giving physics and chemistry tuitions to children on weekends. This relentless pursuit of his passion eventually earned him recognition, making him a household name.

Taking a leap into Bollywood, Jitendra Kumar was seen in the film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2020. His stellar performance earned him accolades and marked his successful transition from the digital realm to mainstream cinema.

In 2020, Jitendra received the Filmfare OTT Award for 'Panchayat,' adding another feather to his cap. His journey from an IIT student dreaming of acting to becoming a celebrated actor showcases the transformative power of dedication and talent.

