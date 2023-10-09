Wow! Imran Khan reveals how Boman Irani had his back when he felt anxious while filming for 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu'

MUMBAI: Imran Khan has been sharing many throwback posts for his fans in the last few weeks. In another throwback post on Wednesday, the actor recalled the time when he was shooting for Shakun Batra’s 2012 film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

Imran shared that he had a challenging scene and he was feeling ‘anxious’. It was during this time that Boman Irani stepped in to help him.

Sharing a few photos from the making of the film, Imran spoke about the dinner party scene towards the end of the film where he had to confront his on-screen parents played by Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani.

“It was a challenging scene, and I was anxious to do my best,” he shared. The actor noted that most “senior actors” don’t hang around the set when they are not facing the camera and he was used to performing alone with assistant directors giving him cues. But, this was not the case here.

The actor recalled that as he was preparing the scene, he heard a knock on his door and found Boman who offered to rehearse the scene with him. This left him “thrilled”.

“He ran me through the entire scene, pointing out layers of subtext, pushing me, encouraging me, supporting me… and when we started shooting my parts, he stood behind the camera, feeding me his cues with extra passion to push me on. He may have played a callous, insensitive character in the film… but to me he was one of the most generous actors I’ve had the pleasure to work with. A true gentleman,” Imran shared.

The film starred Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles and was quite unique for its time as it did not end in a happily ever after for its lead characters.

