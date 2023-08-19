Must Read! Amid the reports of Imran Khan making a comeback, let’s look at the box office collection of his last 5 releases

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan, made his debut with the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na which became a hit at the box office. From 2008 to 2015, he starred in many movies, and while some did well at the box office, some failed to make a mark.

After 2015, the actor decided to stay away from acting, but now, he has been in the news for hinting at his comeback. So, before Imran makes a comeback, let’s look at the box office collection of his last five releases...

Katti Batti

Katti Batti was Imran Khan’s last film. The movie, which starred Kangana Ranaut as the female lead, was a flop at the box office. It collected Rs. 24.41 crore.

Also Read: Surprise! Imran Khan reacts to a fan's post which talks about the beauty of his films

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein was a typical Bollywood rom-com, and after the success of Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kareena and Imran were coming together for the second time. But, still the movie failed to make a mark and just collected Rs. 16.32 crore.

Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

When Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara released, a lot of people felt that Imran was a miscast in it. Though the film was a sequel to a hit movie, it was a flop with a collection of Rs. 61 crore.

Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Imran Khan was surely experimenting with the kind of movies that he was doing. But, clearly the experiments were not working at the box office. Even Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was a flop; it collected Rs. 41 crore.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu was Imran’s last successful film. Even though it was a huge hit, it had done a decent business. The movie collected Rs. 39.75 crore at the box office.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Imran Khan hints at his comeback? Tells netizens, “I’ll Make it happen…”

So, are you looking forward to Imran’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





