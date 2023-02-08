Kya Baat Hai! Imran Khan hints at his comeback? Tells netizens, “I’ll Make it happen…”

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes. Recently, he was spotted attending an event in Mumbai along with Lekha Washington.

Imran who was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Katti Batti, has now hinted at a comeback in a really unique way. Recently a fan commented on former veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s post for a commercial featuring her. One netizen commented, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega”

Imran saw the comment and responded writing, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen (handshake emoji)” This reply has so far received about 57742 likes. One netizen commented, “@imrankhan your single comment brought a smile on alot of faces !!” another wrote, “@imrankhan comment section is the proof how eagerly we are waiting for you” another wrote, “Relax we are all here to like Imran's comment only”

Check out the post here;

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 film ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’. He tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011. They have a daughter together named Imara. Although the couple has not commented on their separation as of yet, rumours about trouble in their marriage began back in 2019. The couple and their family members initially dismissed the rumours, however, Avantika’s cryptic posts on social media was what added fuel to the fire.

