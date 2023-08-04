Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth drop major couple goals as they are soon to embrace parenthood

MUMBAI:Actress Ishita Dutta who was seen and loved in the movie Drishyam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood, the actress has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her movies, character and her cuteness.

As we know actress Ishita Dutta got married to Vatsal Sheth, and they have been blessing the internet feed with some cute couple goals which indeed getting some amazing response from the fans and audience. They are indeed one of the most loved jodis we have on social media, who denied love and togetherness.

The couple is now all set to become parents, the actress is soon to become a mom, and now there is a video which is getting viral all over where they both are having the best time sharing some romantic moments and giving some couple goals.

ALSO READ – Interesting! After RRR, moviegoers want to see Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR together in War 2

Indeed this video defines nothing but love and togetherness, they both are looking very cute and the fans are not keeping calm but are showering love and blessings as they are all set to embrace parenthood.

Well we can say that this little babymoon is surely grabbing the attention of the fans, and they both are the perfect example of love and companionship in recent times.

What are your views on this video of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May