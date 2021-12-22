Wow! It’s going to be Allu Arjun vs Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2: The Rule

MUMBAI: The film Pushpa is winning the hearts of fans all across the globe, the mass masala entertainer starring Allu Arjun in the leading role is getting some amazing responses from the fans for its amazing storytelling and great performance of the cast.

In addition to the many high points in the movie, Pushpa is currently the talk of the town because of the onscreen presence of the stylish star Allu Arjun. The movie as we all know will be having three parts in total and this is the first part.

Towards the end of the movie, we have seen actor Fahadh Faasil who is also getting some amazing responses from the fans. Fahadh Faasil who is playing the role of a police inspector in the movie is all set to fight against the Gangster-turned-Businessman Pushpa played by Allu Arjun in the sequel, glimpses of which we have seen in this movie itself.

And in the sequel of the movie we are going to see an ultimate battle between Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun. It will not only be the physical fight but also the clash of egos between these two actors on screen.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch these two superstars in this ultimate battle in the sequel of the movie Pushpa which will be titled Pushpa: The rule.

What are your views on Pushpa and how excited are you about the sequel of the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

