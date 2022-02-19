Wow! It's a wrap for Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif as they return back to the bay from their Tiger 3 shoot

MUMBAI: The audience has been eagerly waiting to see Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The film has been the talk of the town from the time it has been announced by the makers. The shoot of the film has been much delayed due to the rise in the Covid cases in the country. But a few days back Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif have left the city to shoot their film in Delhi. Recently, leaked pictures of the stars from the film's sets show them in bloody and bruised avatars.

Also read: Revealed! Find out all the shooting details of Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’

The film, tentatively titled Tiger 3, is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the films, Salman Khan plays Indian spy Avinash Singh Tiger Rathore, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya Humaimi. The shoot for the third film was in Delhi and adjoining areas. Some fan clubs have posted pictures of the stars from the shoot locations on social media on Thursday and Friday.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were snapped by the shutterbugs at the airport. The trio has completed their Delhi Schedule and has returned back to the city. While Salman Khan was seen wearing a black T-shirt and navy blue jeans as he steps out of the airport. Katrina Kaif looked adorable in her pink tracksuit with shades whereas Emraan Hashmi was seen in a blue hoodie with jeans and shades.

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame and produced by YRF.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read:Finally! Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger 3’ all set to wrap up before February