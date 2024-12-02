Wow! Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai house lights up ahead of marriage, here's the video

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married. Now, there is a video getting viral all over internet where we see the house of actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani decked up with lightnings and decoration.
MUMBAI : Ever since there were rumors and news of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dating each other secretly, fans were showering all the love for the lovely couple. Now, we have seen this lovely jodi attending different industry events and parties together, setting some major couple goals. Well, as the wedding of Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani has been fixed, the wedding card is floating all over the internet since morning. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well, now there is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see the house of actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani with the lightnings and decoration. The preparation of the marriage has begun already and this video is the proof. Well, fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for couple Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani. They are waiting for yet another industry wedding and some major goals. 

Also read-Must Read! 10 Years of Rakul Preet: A Glance at the Dynamic Actors She's Worked With

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get married on February 21 in Goa in the presence of their closest friends and family. The wedding card is the talk of the town, confirming that the wedding will take place as a beachside ceremony in Goa.

It was the year 2021 when Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official through instagram posts and since then, they are grabbing the attention of the fans and are the talk of the town.

What are views on this and how excited are you for this new wedding of B-town? Do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

Also read-Rakul Preet Singh: Being an actor has still not settled in my head

 

