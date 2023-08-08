Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani roped in for Welcome 3, read more

According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are set to add the perfect amount of confusion and charm to this uproarious comedy, staying true to the essence of the franchise where the female protagonists often find themselves at the center of hilarious conflicts.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 22:16
movie_image: 
Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala, are all set to breathe new life into three beloved comic franchises. The iconic trio of Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana is about to receive a remarkable overhaul, and the pre-production work is already in full swing.

Also read - Must read! Nora Fatehi records her statement in defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

As per previous reports the legendary duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are joining the ensemble cast! They are stepping into the shoes of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, roles previously essayed by Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, respectively. 

According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are set to add the perfect amount of confusion and charm to this uproarious comedy, staying true to the essence of the franchise where the female protagonists often find themselves at the center of hilarious conflicts.

While the previous installments, Welcome and Welcome Back, were skillfully directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome 3 is now in the capable hands of Ahmed Khan, known for his directorial prowess in successful films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. 

The production team is also in talks with other esteemed comic actors to bring more humor and hilarity to the film, promising a laughter-filled rollercoaster ride.

Also read - Woah! Throwback to the time when Aditi Rao Hydari took a dig at Mallika Sherawat and Jacqueline Fernandez, netizens react

To kickstart this extraordinary venture, the Welcome 3 team recently gathered at Empire Studio in Andheri for an enthralling photoshoot, heightening the excitement amongst fans and movie enthusiasts.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India Forums 

Akshay Kumar Firoz Nadiadwala Sanjay Dutt Arshad Warsi Welcome 3 Disha Patani Jacqueline Fernandez Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/08/2023 - 22:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Utkarsha Naik to enter Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani roped in for Welcome 3, read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala, are all set to breathe new life into three beloved comic...
Wow! Don 3 teaser to be attached with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2
MUMBAI: Earlier this year, reports surfaced indicating Shah Rukh Khan's departure from the Don franchise. This...
Woah! Gauri Khan guides daughter Suhana Khan prior to her debut in Bollywood, check out what the reports say
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan may be a big admirer of superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, but her mentor is mommy Gauri Khan, who is...
What! Ashish Vidyarthi comments on ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi's upcoming movie poster
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Akelii which has Nushrratt Bharuccha has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over,...
Exclusive! Titliyaan actress Vanya Singh roped in for Crime And Confession Season 2
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Recent Stories
Jacqueline Fernandez
Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani roped in for Welcome 3, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Don 3
Wow! Don 3 teaser to be attached with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2
Gauri Khan
Woah! Gauri Khan guides daughter Suhana Khan prior to her debut in Bollywood, check out what the reports say
Ashish Vidyarthi
What! Ashish Vidyarthi comments on ex wife Piloo Vidyarthi's upcoming movie poster
Vicky Kaushal
Kya Baat Hai! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke jodi Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan spotted together; netizens ask, “Are they doing another movie together?”
Raveena Tandon
Wow! The selfies of Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Tandon definitely gives some major mother-daughter goals
Kiara Advani
WOAH! Kiara Advani spotted with Ritesh Sidhwani at Excel Entertainment’s office; netizens wonder if she is a part of Don 3