Wow! Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani roped in for Welcome 3, read more

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars, Akshay Kumar and Firoz Nadiadwala, are all set to breathe new life into three beloved comic franchises. The iconic trio of Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana is about to receive a remarkable overhaul, and the pre-production work is already in full swing.

As per previous reports the legendary duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are joining the ensemble cast! They are stepping into the shoes of Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai, roles previously essayed by Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, respectively.

According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are set to add the perfect amount of confusion and charm to this uproarious comedy, staying true to the essence of the franchise where the female protagonists often find themselves at the center of hilarious conflicts.

While the previous installments, Welcome and Welcome Back, were skillfully directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome 3 is now in the capable hands of Ahmed Khan, known for his directorial prowess in successful films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

The production team is also in talks with other esteemed comic actors to bring more humor and hilarity to the film, promising a laughter-filled rollercoaster ride.

To kickstart this extraordinary venture, the Welcome 3 team recently gathered at Empire Studio in Andheri for an enthralling photoshoot, heightening the excitement amongst fans and movie enthusiasts.

Credits - India Forums