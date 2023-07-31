Must read! Nora Fatehi records her statement in defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI :In December 2022, Nora Fatehi filed a defamation case against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Delhi court. Reportedly, both Bollywood actresses are involved in the money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case is currently being probed by the Delhi Police. Now, the recent development in the case is Nora Fatehi recorded her statement in the defamation case at Delhi's Patiala Court on Monday.

Today, Nora Fatehi recorded her statement at Delhi’s Patiala House Court in the defamation case filed against the Kick actress. She mentioned that she has got nothing to do with the accused.

Fatehi recorded her statement under 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the magistrate. The talented dancer said, “They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist (Sukesh Chandrasekhar) and included my name in an ongoing criminal case to divert attention away from them."

Nora also mentioned that she doesn't know the people involved in the case. “The reason why I’m filing this case is that the ongoing ED case involving con artist Sukesh, with which I have nothing to do, neither do I know these people. I was called at an event as a chief guest. I have been made a scapegoat in this case in the media, to safeguard certain people’s image, because I am an outsider and I’m alone in this country," she further added.

Nora also demanded compensation for all the 'damage done to her career and reputation.' Her petition also mentioned, “A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action."

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over an alleged extortion racket being run from Tihar Jail in Delhi.

On November 30, Delhi Police arrested Pinky Irani and produced her before the concerned court. Actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were questioned by the ED.

