Wow! Janhvi Kapoor goes partying with rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, friend Orry shares pics and videos

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 10:50
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor has been making news not just for her movie choices but also for rumored dating Shikhar Pahariya. The duo often party together and comment on each other's social media posts off and on. Shikhar made quite a few people sit up and take notice when he wished the Dhadak star on her last birthday. Shikhar has shared a romantic monochrome photo which seems to be him with Kapoor. The picture is clicked on a moonlit night on the beach. 

Also Read- “She is pulling in her tummy while clicking pictures” - netizens on this recent video of Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi and Shikhar have now been spotted partying with their friend Orry, who shared a few pictures and videos on his social media page. In the pics, Janhvi’s sister Khushi and dad Boney are seen too. Check it out;

Looks like the gang surely had fun. Janhvi is yet to confirm her relationship with Shikhar. 

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkumar Rao. She also has the South film NTR 30 with Jr NTR.

Also Read- Whoa! Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya get clicked inside the NMACC in a secretive manner; check out what the netizens had to say

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/14/2023 - 10:50

