Wow! Jawan trailer to release on this date, READ MORE

The trailer of one of the much awaited movie Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role to be release on this duration
Jawan

MUMBAI: One of the much awaited movies of the year Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the talk of the town for quite sometime now, the movie which also has South superstar Nayanthara is directed by Atlee.

The fans are looking forward to every single detail of the movie and indeed it is one of the big releases of the Year, the fans are looking forward to the trailer of the movie and now for all the Shahrukh Khan and Jawan fans here is the big news.

ALSO READ-  (WOAH! Actresses who are older than their husbands or boyfriends )

As per the reports it is said that trailer of the movie Jawan will be attached with the movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, yes you heard right as per the reports the trailer of the movie Jawan will be attached with the upcoming Hollywood movie Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One which will be releasing on 12th July.

Well, we look forward to the official announcement for the same, but how excited are you to see the trailer of the movie Jawan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ (Whoa! Ranveer Singh to be part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, will play a police officer)

JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara Atlee JAWAN TRAILER MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
