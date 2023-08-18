Wow! Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is all set to amaze audiences in the drama movie Yaatris; Read on to know more

Yaatris, slated for release on October 6, also stars Chahatt Khanna, the incredibly brilliant Seema Pahwa, the legendary Raghubir Yadav, and the young Anuraag Malhan in key roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 21:19
movie_image: 
Johnny

MUMBAI: Jamie Lever, an actor-comedian renowned for her flawless comedic performances, will wow audiences in the upcoming family drama movie Yaatris with acting prowess never before seen. This much-awaited film, which is being directed by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment and produced by the respected Harish Vyas, has all the makings of a great motion picture.

Yaatris, slated for release on October 6, also stars Chahatt Khanna, the incredibly brilliant Seema Pahwa, the legendary Raghubir Yadav, and the young Anuraag Malhan in key roles.

Also Read:Hilarious! Johny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever takes the internet by storm with her mimicry skills, and here is a proof

The film’s poster features Jamie Lever as Meenu Sharma, a feisty, ambitious Nari who is the family's walking, talking auto-correct!

Jamie shades light on her character and says, "In order to truly embody the character of Meenu Sharma, I had to push beyond the confines of my comedic comfort zone. Remarkably, comedy takes a backseat when discussing her individual persona. Meenu is a remarkably genuine and down-to-earth young woman, with modest ambitions and a longing for tranquility amidst the challenges life presents. I must admit, it was quite a formidable task to embody such a character convincingly."

She further added, "Yes, there were lots of challenges because it's not something I do and comedy is something I do which comes to me very naturally. So, I would call it waking up and unlearning or forgetting that I'm a comedian by putting myself completely in an actor's shoes. I fully surrendered to director Harish sir and understood his vision as in how he perceived the character of Meenu Sharma."

She described her work experience and said, "Working on this project with Raghubir and Seema was an absolute delight. I have such fond memories of our time together, and it almost felt like we were a real family. The bond we developed was truly beautiful, and I began to see them as my own parents. Seema ji was truly like my mentor, guiding me through scenes and providing generous support. Raghu's energetic presence was infectious, and being around him was a truly wonderful experience. Anuraag and I also bonded really well as a brother and sister. He's very easy to work with."

She also talked about the film, "The USP of the film lies in its simplicity and the ability for every viewer to relate to each character. The captivating storyline is sure to captivate audiences and showcase me in an entirely new light. It promises to be an unexpected delight for moviegoers. I am eagerly anticipating its release, especially since my parents are unaware of my role in the film."

Also Read:-Must Read! I had to break people's mindset: Jamie Lever on her struggles

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on behind the scenes in your favorite shows, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com 

Credit: Free Press Journal

Johnny Lever Jamie Lever comedy Television Yaatris Meenu Sharma Chahatt Khanna Seema Pahwa Raghubir Yadav Anuraag Malhan Movie News OTT TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 21:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
MUMBAI: Suneel Darshan has said that Sunny Deol never wanted to pay back the money that he owes him. In a new interview...
Wow! This is when Karan Kundrra will shift to his new abode in Mumbai's Bandra
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has been one of the most talented and loved actors in the entertainment world. The actor is...
Humorous! Ashlesha Sawant becomes an inspiration for THIS co-star from the set of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the...
Amazing! Ghum hai kisikey pyaar meiin fame Ayesha Singh gives tips on how to nail your party looks with stylish and comfy short-skirts
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle and fashion update and this time we have our eyes set on some...
Wow! Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is all set to amaze audiences in the drama movie Yaatris; Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Jamie Lever, an actor-comedian renowned for her flawless comedic performances, will wow audiences in the...
Vanshaj: Interesting! While Kartik fails, Neil saves Yuvika
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Deol
What! Suneel Darshan claims Sunny Deol to be owing 1.77 crores to him since 27 years, says that he 'never intended to pay'
Tiger Shroff
Trolled! “Uorfi ka bhai mil gaya” netizens troll actor Tiger Shroff on his latest fashion
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager
Rajkummar
Incredible! Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao: From Shahid to Badhaai Do, the most compelling and remarkable performances by the actor, proving his versatility
Allu Arjun
Incredible! Is Allu Arjun thinking of a Hollywood Debut? Gives an Example of RRR to Encourage Indian Actors to reflect globally
Jawan
Jawan: Shocking! THIS Telugu star was Atlee’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Not Nayanthara