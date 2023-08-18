Wow! Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever is all set to amaze audiences in the drama movie Yaatris; Read on to know more

MUMBAI: Jamie Lever, an actor-comedian renowned for her flawless comedic performances, will wow audiences in the upcoming family drama movie Yaatris with acting prowess never before seen. This much-awaited film, which is being directed by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment and produced by the respected Harish Vyas, has all the makings of a great motion picture.

Yaatris, slated for release on October 6, also stars Chahatt Khanna, the incredibly brilliant Seema Pahwa, the legendary Raghubir Yadav, and the young Anuraag Malhan in key roles.

The film’s poster features Jamie Lever as Meenu Sharma, a feisty, ambitious Nari who is the family's walking, talking auto-correct!

Jamie shades light on her character and says, "In order to truly embody the character of Meenu Sharma, I had to push beyond the confines of my comedic comfort zone. Remarkably, comedy takes a backseat when discussing her individual persona. Meenu is a remarkably genuine and down-to-earth young woman, with modest ambitions and a longing for tranquility amidst the challenges life presents. I must admit, it was quite a formidable task to embody such a character convincingly."

She further added, "Yes, there were lots of challenges because it's not something I do and comedy is something I do which comes to me very naturally. So, I would call it waking up and unlearning or forgetting that I'm a comedian by putting myself completely in an actor's shoes. I fully surrendered to director Harish sir and understood his vision as in how he perceived the character of Meenu Sharma."

She described her work experience and said, "Working on this project with Raghubir and Seema was an absolute delight. I have such fond memories of our time together, and it almost felt like we were a real family. The bond we developed was truly beautiful, and I began to see them as my own parents. Seema ji was truly like my mentor, guiding me through scenes and providing generous support. Raghu's energetic presence was infectious, and being around him was a truly wonderful experience. Anuraag and I also bonded really well as a brother and sister. He's very easy to work with."

She also talked about the film, "The USP of the film lies in its simplicity and the ability for every viewer to relate to each character. The captivating storyline is sure to captivate audiences and showcase me in an entirely new light. It promises to be an unexpected delight for moviegoers. I am eagerly anticipating its release, especially since my parents are unaware of my role in the film."

