Wow! Kangana Ranaut praises Prabhas for his pan-India success, expresses her willingness to work with him again

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. She was recently in Hyderabad with the film’s crew for the same.

Also read - Jawan: Surprising! Kangana Ranaut calls SRK as ‘Cinema God that India needs’ after film’s Bumper opening; Says ‘Bowing down to you"

While talking about the movie with the media, Kangana was asked if she would act with Prabhas again, with whom she had acted in the Telugu film titled Ek Niranjan in 2009.

Talking about working with Prabhas again, Kangana said, “Of course, I would. I am so happy for his success. You know how he has been so incredibly successful as a pan-Indian star. We were both very young when we did that film (Ek Niranjan). I remember he was such a great host and treated us to such great food at his farmhouse. We were very young and used to be very chilled out. I remember we used to tease each other a lot. I would like to meet him for sure. I think it has been a decade or something like that. It would be so refreshing to see him.”

Ek Niranjan, which follows the story of a bounty hunter, turned out to be a hit film despite mixed reviews. However, the movie ended up as Kangana’s first and last Telugu project.

In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role and is paired opposite Raghava Lawrence. Directed by P Vasu, the film, releasing on September 28, is a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 film Chandramukhi.

