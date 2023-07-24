Wow! Karan Johar breaks silence on Shah Rukh Khan’s character in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' getting criticised

KJo began directing movies in 1998 with KKHH. In 2004, he took over the charge of his production house Dharma after his father's sudden death. His first ever directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turned out to be a massive hit as the director's work was applauded for years.
MUMBAI:  Karan Johar is among the most celebrated directors and producers in the country. He has delivered several blockbuster films to date and has returned to te director’s chair with the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

While the director is currently promoting the movie, he has often been slammed for some misogynistic dialogues and plot in his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The filmmaker recently admitted to promoting wrong gender politics with the movie and criticised his own work.

KJo began directing movies in 1998 with KKHH. In 2004, he took over the charge of his production house Dharma after his father’s sudden death.

His first ever directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turned out to be a massive hit as the director’s work was applauded for years. The movie saw a love triangle between Rahul, Anjali and Tina, played by SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. 

While Anjali is more of a tomboy, Rahul falls for Tina’s elegance and marries her. But, when Tina dies of an illness, she asks her daughter to reunite Rahul and Anjali as they have always loved each other. 

The movie’s plot regarding Rahul falling for Anjali after she began wearing pretty sarees and carrying a long hairdo has been criticised several times.

During his latest appearance at IIMUN event, Karan Johar himself addressed the criticism and said the movie “propagated wrong gender politics.” He said, “I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfacesness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do.”

Ranveer Singh chimed in to tease Karan saying the movie would not work in a “woke” period. Karan Johar responded to the actor and said it about the representation of the movie. 

The director said, “No, it’s not about woke. It’s about the dynamic we show in cinema and the film is a strong representation of how it can translate to belief today. Rahul was saying all kinds of wrong things. He said, ‘Hum ek bar pyaar karte hai’ but he got in love twice. He said, ‘Hum ek bar shaadi karte hai’ he got married twice. He was contradicting himself throughout the film.”

