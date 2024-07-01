Wow! Kareena Kapoor collaborating with KGF star Yash in the upcoming project Toxic? The actress's manifestation seems to come to reality

The actress had previously stated that, despite her love for them, she was hesitant to star in South Asian films because of the language barrier, thus her fervent fans were shocked to hear this news. Kareena will undoubtedly shine just as brilliantly down south, too, as she is about to make her debut there.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Kareena

MUMBAI: The biggest news of the day was definitely the collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and KGF fame Yash on their next film Toxic. The actress had previously stated that, despite her love for them, she was hesitant to star in South Asian films because of the language barrier, thus her fervent fans were shocked to hear this news. Kareena will undoubtedly shine just as brilliantly down south, too, as she is about to make her debut there.

Also read: Woah! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she married Saif Ali Khan to have kids, read more

Many people are unaware that Kareena is a huge fan of the KGF series and has long wanted to collaborate with Yash. In fact, during an episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, she mentioned working with Yash herself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt graced the couch in season 8 of Koffee with Karan, where she discussed every question with her trademark sass. Karan Johar asked her during the rapid-fire round which actor from the South she would most like to work with, offering Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun, and Yash as options. With confidence, Kareena replied, that she has always been a fan of the KGF series and would absolutely love to work with Yash. It's unclear if she was simply expressing her appreciation for Yash or if this was her way of saying that she wanted to work with him.

KGF 2 was released in 2022, and was Yash's most recent release. Yash chose Toxic, which is being directed by the renowned Geetu Mohandas, as his next major project after carefully going over several film scripts. The much-awaited film is scheduled to debut on April 10, 2025, so fans should mark that date on their calendars.

Also read:Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about the failure of her film 'Heroine' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; Says ‘I am affected. So….’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – BollywoodLife

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aamir Khan Kajol Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Karan Johar Dharma Productions We Are Family Arjun Rampal Bollywood 3 Idiots Talaash Jaane Jaan Laal Singh Chaddha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/07/2024 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Choosing 'Merry Christmas' Over Larger-Than-Life Action Movies
MUMBAI: As Bollywood gears up for the release of 'Merry Christmas,' starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, the...
Must Read! Hansal Mehta spills the beans on working with Manoj Bajpayee, “I used to get very irritated”
MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He has been in the industry for 29...
Wow! Kareena Kapoor collaborating with KGF star Yash in the upcoming project Toxic? The actress's manifestation seems to come to reality
MUMBAI: The biggest news of the day was definitely the collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and KGF fame Yash on...
Oh NO! Ileana Dcruz opens up about suffering from postpartum depression, “nothing can prepare you for it”
MUMBAI: Ileana D’Cruz surprised one and all recently when she announced that she is expecting her first child. The...
Must Read! “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again”Sonam Kapoor on life after giving birth to son Vayu
MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is one of the sassiest actors of Bollywood who landed in controversies several times in the past...
Must read! Vikrant Massey recalls an overwhelming experience Beyond the Director's Cut on '12th Fail' set; Says ‘I just couldn’t control myself’
MUMBAI: Recently, Vikrant Massey starred in 12th Fail, one of the year's biggest hits. The actor revealed in a recent...
Recent Stories
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Choosing 'Merry Christmas' Over Larger-Than-Life Action Movies
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Choosing 'Merry Christmas' Over Larger-Than-Life Action Movies
Hansal Mehta
Must Read! Hansal Mehta spills the beans on working with Manoj Bajpayee, “I used to get very irritated”
Ileana Dcruz
Oh NO! Ileana Dcruz opens up about suffering from postpartum depression, “nothing can prepare you for it”
Sonam
Must Read! “It’s taken me 16 months to feel like myself again”Sonam Kapoor on life after giving birth to son Vayu
Vikrant Massey
Must read! Vikrant Massey recalls an overwhelming experience Beyond the Director's Cut on '12th Fail' set; Says ‘I just couldn’t control myself’
Rashmika
Lovely! Rashmika Mandanna wrote a HEARTFELT comment about 'Marriage' on a fan post amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda; Details inside!