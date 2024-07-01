Wow! Kareena Kapoor collaborating with KGF star Yash in the upcoming project Toxic? The actress's manifestation seems to come to reality

MUMBAI: The biggest news of the day was definitely the collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and KGF fame Yash on their next film Toxic. The actress had previously stated that, despite her love for them, she was hesitant to star in South Asian films because of the language barrier, thus her fervent fans were shocked to hear this news. Kareena will undoubtedly shine just as brilliantly down south, too, as she is about to make her debut there.

Many people are unaware that Kareena is a huge fan of the KGF series and has long wanted to collaborate with Yash. In fact, during an episode of Koffee with Karan season 8, she mentioned working with Yash herself.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt graced the couch in season 8 of Koffee with Karan, where she discussed every question with her trademark sass. Karan Johar asked her during the rapid-fire round which actor from the South she would most like to work with, offering Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun, and Yash as options. With confidence, Kareena replied, that she has always been a fan of the KGF series and would absolutely love to work with Yash. It's unclear if she was simply expressing her appreciation for Yash or if this was her way of saying that she wanted to work with him.

KGF 2 was released in 2022, and was Yash's most recent release. Yash chose Toxic, which is being directed by the renowned Geetu Mohandas, as his next major project after carefully going over several film scripts. The much-awaited film is scheduled to debut on April 10, 2025, so fans should mark that date on their calendars.

Credits – BollywoodLife