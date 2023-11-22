Wow! "Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have finally patch up" netizens reacts to the news of collaboration

We have heard the news of Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar collaborating for upcoming movie and now these comments of the fans and audience will definitely make your day
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 14:06
movie_image: 
Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Indeed actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the versatile and most loved actors in today's time, with his great performances in different movies the actor has won several hearts across the nation and the globe. Earlier we have heard the news of a fallout between the actor and Filmmaker Karan Johar. As we all know the actor was supposed to star in the movie Dostana 2 but it never happened and the movie is still pending.

Today we heard this news of collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Karan Johar as they are going to team of an upcoming period war drama, well this news has grabbed the  attention of the fans and audience, on one side the fans of very happy and excited to see this collab, on the other hand people are happy that these 2 are back after their fallout

Check out the comments below

 

Also read-Must read! Why Animal is important movie not only for Ranbir Kapoor but also for Bobby Deol

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that they are very happy that these 2 together and  commenting, "Finally these 2 have patched up", also they are saying it will be good to see the collaboration, where many people are commenting that they are also looking forward to see what they both have to offer with this war drama.

Indeed it will be a treat to watch the actor Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming period war drama and to see the first ever collab of the actor with Karan Johar and Dharma Production along with Ekta Kapoor, what are your views on these comments and on this collaboration, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Omg! Is Kabir the main Thanos of the Spy universe? Read more

Kartik Aaryan KARTIK AARYAN FANS KARTIK AARYAN NEWS KARTIK AARYAN BIRTHDAY Karan Johar Dharma Production Ekta Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 14:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Krushal Ahuja talks about his experience of working in Jhanak, “Anirudh’s character for me is not very relatable as far as behavior is concerned but intention wise it definitely is”
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Trouble! Raghav’s Kashmir house papers need his father’s signature
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma put on their dancing shoes in ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’
MUMBAI: The drama is at an all-time high in Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,’ with a rift...
“My request is not to judge the show too quickly!” Shares Elvish Yadav about Temptation Island India
MUMBAI: Get ready for an exciting double treat in the next Temptation Island India episode! Abhishek Malhan and Elvish...
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Anjali Anand’s mother to make special appearance on the show; talks about her dream being fulfilled of Anjali dancing on Jhalak
MUMBAI: Viewers have always been left in awe at Anjali Anand’s power-packed performances in various shows. Her...
Recent Stories
dunki
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
dunki
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
Tiger 3
Box office! Tiger 3 drops further, collection of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan have shocked the audience
Sara Ali Khan
Trolled! "Today's actresses have zero talent but are master in skin show" netizens trolls actress Sara Ali Khan as she drops bikini pictures
Khushali
OMG! Check out Khushali Kumar’s journey to prep for the role where she is ready to face all anything that comes in her way
Animal
Must read! Why Animal is important movie not only for Ranbir Kapoor but also for Bobby Deol
Kabir
Omg! Is Kabir the main Thanos of the Spy universe? Read more