Wow! "Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have finally patch up" netizens reacts to the news of collaboration

MUMBAI: Indeed actor Kartik Aaryan is one of the versatile and most loved actors in today's time, with his great performances in different movies the actor has won several hearts across the nation and the globe. Earlier we have heard the news of a fallout between the actor and Filmmaker Karan Johar. As we all know the actor was supposed to star in the movie Dostana 2 but it never happened and the movie is still pending.

Today we heard this news of collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Karan Johar as they are going to team of an upcoming period war drama, well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience, on one side the fans of very happy and excited to see this collab, on the other hand people are happy that these 2 are back after their fallout

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are expressing that they are very happy that these 2 together and commenting, "Finally these 2 have patched up", also they are saying it will be good to see the collaboration, where many people are commenting that they are also looking forward to see what they both have to offer with this war drama.

Indeed it will be a treat to watch the actor Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming period war drama and to see the first ever collab of the actor with Karan Johar and Dharma Production along with Ekta Kapoor, what are your views on these comments and on this collaboration, do let us know in the comment section below.

