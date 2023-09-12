Wow! Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 gets a new title, here is the new title

As we know Aashiqui 3 to have actor Kartik Aaryan, and now the movie won't be called as AShiqui 3m the movie got a new title
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, the young superstar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting space, over the time with her charm, cuteness and hos craft the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always looks forward to the new posts and movies of the actor.

As we know the actor will be seen in the movie Aashiqui 3 and ever since these reports are out the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actor and are eagerly waiting for the movie.

For all the fans of the actor Kartik Aaryan, do you know the title of the movie Aashiqui 3 has been changed, yes you heard, as reports the title of the movie Aashiqui 3 will be changed to TU Aashiqui Hai. Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over, as they are looking for every single minute detail for the movie.

Woah! Kartik Aaryan reveals that he let go of his fees for Shehzaada since the film was suffering from 'money crisis'

There are many reports that are saying that actress Tara Sutaria will be the leading lady of the movie Tu Aashiqui Hai, the 3rd installment of the movie Ashiqui will be directed by Anurag Basu. Also after the successful part 1 and part 2 we are eagerly waiting for the 3rd part of the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see the actor Kartik Aaryan, do share your views in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans' questions on social media

