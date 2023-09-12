Wow! Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3 gets a new title, here is the new title

MUMBAI: Actor Kartik Aaryan, the young superstar is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting space, over the time with her charm, cuteness and hos craft the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always looks forward to the new posts and movies of the actor.

As we know the actor will be seen in the movie Aashiqui 3 and ever since these reports are out the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the actor and are eagerly waiting for the movie.

For all the fans of the actor Kartik Aaryan, do you know the title of the movie Aashiqui 3 has been changed, yes you heard, as reports the title of the movie Aashiqui 3 will be changed to TU Aashiqui Hai. Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over, as they are looking for every single minute detail for the movie.

There are many reports that are saying that actress Tara Sutaria will be the leading lady of the movie Tu Aashiqui Hai, the 3rd installment of the movie Ashiqui will be directed by Anurag Basu. Also after the successful part 1 and part 2 we are eagerly waiting for the 3rd part of the movie.

