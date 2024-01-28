Wow! Kartik Aaryan unveils new look from Chandu Champion on Republic Day 2024, check out his dapper look

Kartik has now unveiled his first look from the film Chandu Champion where he is seen in a military uniform. He shared his look on Republic Day 2024 and also extended wishes to his fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 08:45
movie_image: 
Kartik

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his film Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans loved him in SatyaPrem Ki Katha where he was seen with Kiara Advani.

Also Read-Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

Kartik has now unveiled his first look from the film Chandu Champion where he is seen in a military uniform. He shared his look on Republic Day 2024 and also extended wishes to his fans. He captioned the post, “Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind Happy Republic Day  #ChanduChampion.”

Chandu Champion is written and directed by Kabir Khan. The film is a biographical drama based on Murlikant Petkar, who won a gold medal in freestyle swimming at the Paralympics in 2008. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis in supporting roles and will hit cinemas on 14th June 2024.

Also Read- Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Filmfare 


 

Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Lukka Chuppi Freddy Dhamaka Pyaar Ka Punchnama Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety Movie News Melbourne Indian Film Festival TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Tamannaah
Wow! Tamannaah Bhatia: The Trailblazing Actress Who Led the First Rs 1000 Crore Indian Film, 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'
Aarti
Interesting! Aarti Chabria's Rollercoaster Bollywood Journey: From Slaps by Rekha to Thriving YouTube Career
Moon
Did You Know! Moon Moon Sen: The Actress Married into Royalty, Who Stirred Controversy with a Bikini in Debut Film
Pankaj
Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Title and Actor Choice for Hypothetical Biopic
Nawazuddin
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims not a 'Regular drinker'; Recalls getting high for two days after a Holi celebration once
Sunny Leone
Really! Sunny Leone reveals she had done many odd jobs to earn money before turning 18, narrates her life story of struggle