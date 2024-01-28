Wow! Kartik Aaryan unveils new look from Chandu Champion on Republic Day 2024, check out his dapper look

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his film Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans loved him in SatyaPrem Ki Katha where he was seen with Kiara Advani.

Kartik has now unveiled his first look from the film Chandu Champion where he is seen in a military uniform. He shared his look on Republic Day 2024 and also extended wishes to his fans. He captioned the post, “Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind Happy Republic Day #ChanduChampion.”

Chandu Champion is written and directed by Kabir Khan. The film is a biographical drama based on Murlikant Petkar, who won a gold medal in freestyle swimming at the Paralympics in 2008. The film also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis in supporting roles and will hit cinemas on 14th June 2024.

Credit-Filmfare




