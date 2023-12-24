Wow! Katrina Kaif candidly reveals viewing Malaika Arora as her role model during her struggling days; Recalls her first day of the Ad shoot with Thalapathy Vijay

MUMBAI: A supermodel was originally the goal of starlet Katrina Kaif, who is presently ranked among Bollywood's best actors. She made every effort to become a top model when she initially moved to Mumbai in hopes of pursuing an entertainment career. Katrina has talked candidly about her early years in Bombay and the people who influenced her decision to become a model. She added that she had filmed her very first advertisement with Thalapathy Vijay.

Also read: Aww! Vicky Kaushal spills the beans on his and wife Katrina Kaif’s favorite movies of each other

Katrina revealed promoting Merry Christmas, her forthcoming flick, “When I first started out in Bombay (Mumbai), my ambition was to be a model. My idols were Madhu Sapre and Lakshmi Menon, they were the supermodels of that time, and even Malaika (Arora). She was into modeling at that time. They were the women I ever looked up to.”

In hopes of landing a job at any of the advertising companies in Mumbai, Katrina made a list of those that she would visit. She said, “At that point, I used to make a list of all the big ad agencies or all the ad agencies that were there in Bombay. I used to hop onto a taxi and go to them one by one. I have done many fake sabun (soap) ads. I am very good at that. I always got the sabun ads. The ad which I didn’t get was the ad which required me to play Kabaddi. I didn’t know what Kabaddi was.”

Katrina was able to obtain multiple advertisements through her hard effort. However, Katrina shot her very first advertisement with Thalapathy Vijay. She revealed, “The first ad that I did was with Vijay sir. It was an ad for a soft drink and I was playing a ballerina and I could not dance to save my life, and my friend who later saw the ad told me, ‘You were the world’s clumsiest ballerina in that ad’.”

As Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas nearing release, Katrina is getting ready for it. The trailer for the movie had just been released by the producers, and the public reacted favorably to it. The movie, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the title role, will be released on January 12, 2024.

Also read: Must Read! Katrina Kaif reveals that hubby Vicky Kaushal and she don’t get to spend much time with each other, “We are like two ships at night”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-  The Indian Express

