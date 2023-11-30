Wow! Katrina Kaif earns the perfect ‘sanskaari bahu’ title as steps out for Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur screening

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal's family appears to be very happy with Katrina Kaif, who accepted them as her own after her marriage to the Sam Bahadur actor. The Tiger 3 actress turned heads when she showed up to the private screening of her husband Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. She was wearing an off-the-shoulder velvet black gown. However, Katrina is winning everyone over with this one act, earning her the title of ideal "sanskaari bahu." You can see in this video that Katrina is urging her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal to watch her steps as she falls, and she is extending the warmest of greetings to them.

Later, Katrina was leaving the event, she even gave her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal a hug. Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage to Katrina Kaif as blissful and is completely smitten with her. He couldn't have asked for a better life companion than Katrina.

In his most recent interview, Vicky discussed his marriage to Kat and said, "It’s your grounding; it’s your axis. You know that this is ground zero. I don’t know how to say it, but it’s fun living life with her and exploring life with her. I was not much of a traveller, but after she came into my life, I started traveling more. I was like, Ye maine life mein kia hi nahi tha. There’s a lot of new things you get to share about each other, so it’s beautiful." On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will have been married for two years.

Professionally, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan released their outstanding film Tiger 3. Kat and Vijay Sethupathi, who is famous from Jawan, will next be seen together in Merry Christmas.

The movie Sam Bahadur is produced by RSVP Pictures and will open in theaters on December 1, 2023. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh also feature in the movie. Sanya Malhotra will portray Silloo, Manekshaw's spouse and his main support. The nation's first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, is portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

