WOW! Katrina-Vicky Wedding Updates: It’s the Grand Feast: Food Menu from Vickat Wedding gets leaked!

MUMBAI: Today, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will tie the knot. Fans of the actors are eager to catch a glimpse of their favorites from the wedding.

Everyone has been talking about this wedding in recent weeks. Multiple reports have been published about what the stars will wear, what will be served to guests, and who will attend the wedding. Now, here’s one more addition about Vicky and Kat’s marriage.

A sweet shop in Sawai Madhopur is serving Rajasthani and Gujarati delicacies to the guests at the wedding.

A report in IANS said that Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home, which is located in Sawai Madhopur, sent 10 types of sweets weighing 80 kilograms to Six Senses Fort Barwara.

According to Arjun Upadhyay of Janta Jodhpur Sweet Home, "The guests enjoyed the taste of Jodhpur's famous dish Mawa Kachori and Bikaner's Gond Pak. Gujarati Dhokla was also served for breakfast. Samosa, Kachori, and Dhokla were sent to the hotel for the Haldi ceremony."

In addition to Mawa Kachori and Gond Pak, other sweets sent to the wedding venue included Moong Daal Barfi, Gujarati Bakhlaya, Kaju Pan, Choco Byte, and others. The venue will receive 100 pieces each of Samosa and Dhokla today.

It is certainly a lavish wedding, but few Bollywood celebrities have been invited. Celebs who have attended the wedding include Kabir Khan and his family, Sunny Kaushal's alleged girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi, and filmmaker Vijay Krishna Acharya. After the wedding, the couple is said to organize a reception for their industry friends.

