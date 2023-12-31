Wow! Lara Dutta reveals the moment of landing in modeling, Also shares her hunger to make her dad proud; Says ‘I wanna go. And that’s where it actually…’

MUMBAI: Without question, one of Bollywood's best actresses is Lara Dutta. Having been the previous Miss Universe, the diva has made a name for herself in the movie business and clearly distinguished herself from the others. Lara has starred in several of the most amazing Hindi film productions over her illustrious career, including Andaaz, Jurm, Kaal, No Entry, and Elaan.

Renowned for her stunning beauty and captivating demeanor, she has also won multiple accolades, including the Stardust, Screen, and Filmfare Awards. Lara is married to tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, and the two are parents to a girl named Saira.

For those who may not know, Lara Dutta began her modeling career at the young age of sixteen when she emerged winner in the Gladrags Megamodel India competition in 1995. Lara has previously discussed this same topic in an interview, saying that her entry into modeling was purely accidental and unplanned. Lara revealed that her sister started the process of sending the former's photos to the modeling agency without her knowledge.

She says, “My sister apparently saw an ad in the newspaper for the Gladrags supermodel contest. Took the most horrific photographs of me. I wasn’t even 16. I was 15 at that point of time. She sent them to Maureen Wadia in Bombay. And I still remember, it was summer vacation and I was sitting at home. My mother gets a phone call, says, we are calling from Gladrags organisation and Lara is been selected for the Bangalore finals. My mother was like what? Who is this, you know?”

Well, going to Bombay was a far-off dream for a fifteen-year-old. In the interview, Lara went into additional detail about how having never been to Bombay before, she had to beg her mother to let her come for the modelling round. She had no idea, though, that she would actually win the competition.

According to her, “I mean all I heard was that the contest was going to be held in Bombay. I had never been to Bombay in my life. So I pleaded and cried, please mumma if nothing else I just wanna go its holiday. They’re taking me for two weeks, its gonna be an all paid vacation, I wanna go. And that’s where it actually started up from. So, I went into the Bangalore, you know selection. And got shot selected. Come for the finals into Mumbai, won that. I was sixteen.”

Emphasising on it she said, “I think for me, more than anything else, it created a hunger. You know it created, I wanted to do something that made, more than anybody else my dad really proud.”

Lara Dutta previously talked candidly about her personal life with husband Mahesh Bhupathi in an interview. The diva made the observation that they are complete opposites of one another. Speaking further, she disclosed that her husband was an absolute mess whereas she was a neat freak who was well organized.

