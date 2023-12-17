Welcome To The Jungle: Interesting! Lara Dutta whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in this BTS video goes viral, check it out as Netizens react

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar recently got his hit film after a long time with the Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. The film did great business despite getting an A certification from the CBFC. Now Kumar is all set to be seen in his next titled Welcome to the Jungle with a huge ensemble cast.

Now, a BTS clip from the film has gone viral where actress Lara Dutta is seen whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and netizens have reacted to it. Akshay shared the video and wrote, “The absolute madness of fun kicks off as we embark on the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Your well-wishes are appreciated for this adventure packed with craziness and laughter :) #Welcome3.”

One fan wrote, “Super duper hit hangi movie akshay sir” another wrote, “Shakal se hi comedy movie lag rhi h”

Welcome to the Jungle stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Johnny Lever among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on 20th December 2024.

