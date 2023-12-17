Welcome To The Jungle: Interesting! Lara Dutta whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in this BTS video goes viral, check it out as Netizens react

Now, a BTS clip from the film has gone viral where actress Lara Dutta is seen whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and netizens have reacted to it.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Lara

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar recently got his hit film after a long time with the Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. The film did great business despite getting an A certification from the CBFC. Now Kumar is all set to be seen in his next titled Welcome to the Jungle with a huge ensemble cast. 

Also Read- WOAH! Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite for Welcome 3? Here’s what netizens have to say about it

Now, a BTS clip from the film has gone viral where actress Lara Dutta is seen whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and netizens have reacted to it. Akshay shared the video and wrote, “The absolute madness of fun kicks off as we embark on the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Your well-wishes are appreciated for this adventure packed with craziness and laughter :) #Welcome3.”

One fan wrote, “Super duper hit hangi movie akshay sir” another wrote, “Shakal se hi comedy movie lag rhi h”

Welcome to the Jungle stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Johnny Lever among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on 20th December 2024. 

Also Read-Wow! Firoz Nadiadwala to remake Mahabharat with a budget of more than 700 crore

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Spotboye 

Firoz Nadiadwala Welcome 3 welcome to the jungle Raveena Tandon Akshay Kumar Disha Patani Suniel Shetty FWICE Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/17/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Surprising! Tejasswi Prakash opens up about her and Karan Kundrra’s relationship, Mentions not being an ‘ideal couple’; Says ‘We weren’t the most perfect couple…’
MUMBAI : Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who captivated audiences on Bigg Boss, are still the epitome of a couple of...
Must Read! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress reveals “I Don’t think I will give love another chance”
MUMBAI: Popular Television actress Shubhangi Atre who became a household name for her character of  'Angoori bhabhi' in...
Welcome To The Jungle: Interesting! Lara Dutta whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in this BTS video goes viral, check it out as Netizens react
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar recently got his hit film after a long time with the Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. The film did...
Whoa! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a combined net worth is 1685 Crore, the latter holds only 28.78% of it, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most sought after and talented actresses we have in the...
Congratulations! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twin baby girls?
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most loved jodis in the television industry. In their YouTube...
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Reflects on Working with Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan: 'They Are from NSD, I Am from K3G School of Acting'
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma's collaboration in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan is discussed...
Recent Stories
Lara
Welcome To The Jungle: Interesting! Lara Dutta whipping Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in this BTS video goes viral, check it out as Netizens react
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saif
Whoa! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a combined net worth is 1685 Crore, the latter holds only 28.78% of it, read on to know more
Kareena
Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Reflects on Working with Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaane Jaan: 'They Are from NSD, I Am from K3G School of Acting'
Sandeep
Shocking! Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga REFUTES Ram Gopal Varma's theory of Ranbir Kapoor's character inspired by The Godfather
Ronit
Really! Ronit Roy reveals Anurag Kashyap came to his house in the wee hours of morning to announce Udaan’s casting, “my wife woke me up and…”
Emraan
Wow! Emraan Hashmi Reflects on "Unique Joy" of Working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Talks About Film's Massive Success
Shah
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's old photo attending Kajol's mehendi ceremony with young Aryan resurfaces online; Check out PIC here!