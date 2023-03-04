Wow! Let's go back to the time when Shah Rukh Khan said that he was paid 50 rupees for his first job in his life

MUMBAI:Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one such name who is known not only at the national level, but also globally. The actor is currently enjoying the massive run of the movie Pathaan at box office of the world. No doubt, fans were eagerly looking forward to the comeback of the actor and they cannot keep calm. They are watching the movie on repeat value.

Over the time, we have heard about different types of struggle superstar Shah Rukh Khan had to go through before making it big in Bollywood industry. Today, we have come across this throwback video which is getting viral all over internet, where the actor revealed about his first ever salary from his first job and his dream during that time.



As we can see in the video, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his first salary was 50 rupees and that was through his first job. He was the torch man for a musical show and also adds that he had a dream to see the Taj Mahal and click a picture with it. The actor went to Agra with that money, but he did not have much to have food. So, he had Pink Lassi outside the Taj Mahal. But unfortunately, there was a bee inside the glass and the actor fell sick. Hence, he could not click any picture with Taj Mahal.

This is one of the unheard stories of superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his struggling days before making it big in the Bollywood industry. Indeed, it is a massive journey, right from struggling in those difficult days to rule the box office of India and becoming a global star.

