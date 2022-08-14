Wow! From luxury cars to holiday home, Bollywood’s Anna aka Suniel Shetty’s lavish lifestyle will make your jaw-dropped

Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty is well known for his performances in films like Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Krodh, Border, and is the owner of luxurious cars, holiday home and his net worth comes to Rs 81 crore

MUMBAI: Bollywood handsome hunk Suniel Shetty was a part of many memorable films of the 90s and 00s. 61-year-old is surely ageing gracefully and we cannot stop looking at him. Here’s a look at some of his most prized possessions and net worth.

According to reports, his net worth is Rs 81 crore. Suniel is the owner of Mischief Dining Bar and Club H20 in Mumbai. He also runs the production studio Popcorn Motion Pictures. In 2016, he invested in a start-up called ﻿Beardo﻿, which is a men’s grooming brand.

The actor loves cars and it is quite evident with his collection. He has a Toyota Prado, Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler and many more. He is a big fan of heavy and huge vehicles.

The actor owns a gorgeous Holiday home in Khandala. He is often seen chilling with his family there. According to reports, the actor earns Rs 6 crore a year.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/14/2022 - 18:45

Latest Video