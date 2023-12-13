Wow! Meet another viral girl from the movie Animal, Tanaaz Davoddi who sang the song in the film Jamal Jamalo

Meet another sensation from the movie Animal, actress Tannaz Davoodi who sang the song Jamal Jamalo in the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 16:09
movie_image: 
Tannaz Davoodi

MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been getting some blockbuster response from the fans all over, from the actor Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby getting great response to the actresses Rashmika Mandana and Tripti Dimri winning hearts the movie is winning only love, also the collections of the movie at the global level speaks about the love of the fans for the actors and the movie.

Recently we have seen actress Tripti Dimri getting major limelight for her role and she is now considered as the new national crush, well we have also seen actress Mansi Taxak getting lot of love who played the third wife of the actor Bobby Deol in the movie, and now there is a new actress who is winning the hearts of the fans and getting lot of love for her glimpses in the movie.

The name of the actress Tannaz Davoodi who was seen sinning the song Jamal Jamaloo in the movie at Bobby Deol’s entry, and now the fans all over are sharing the posts of the actress and praising her for her looks, indeed with her small glimpse in the movie the actress Tannaz Davoodi has managed to attract the eyeballs of the fans and she was indeed looking stunning in the movie.

Also read-Animal: Must Read! Bobby Deol breaks silence on the strong reactions to the film, says “Somewhere people can identify with it”

Tannaz Davoodi was born on 27 June 1997 in Tehran, Iran. Her father’s name is Mehdi Aliyari, reportedly he was a Journalist and her mother’s name is Marjan Daimond. From 2014 to 2017, Davoodi attended Landstede MBO – Mooi & Mode to study fashion and design.

She began working at De Animatie Compagnie before moving on to her current role as a Bollywood dancer. Tannaz has appeared in many Bollywood songs like Tum par hum hai take and Thumka.

Tannaz has worked with many Bollywood Stars like John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and many more.

What are your views on the actress Tannaz Davoodi and how did you like her in the movie, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Box office! Animal sets yet another record whereas Sam Bahadur continues to have a decent

 
 

Animal ANIMAL MOVIE Ranbir Kapoor Tannaz Davoodi Tannaz Davoodi fans jamal jamalo jamal kudu Bobby Deol Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 16:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Trouble strikes in Teri Meri Doriyaan: Daarji faces health scare as family business crumbles
MUMBAI : Get ready for a rollercoaster of drama in the next episode of Star Plus' Teri Meri Doriyaan. The story unfolds...
Year Ender Special: TV actors who got married in 2023!
MUMBAI : Indian weddings are extremely beautiful and lavish. It is an occasion or rather a season where we meet up with...
Woah! Check out these viral BTS pictures of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal together
MUMBAI : This year has been an amazing one for Hindi movies and Hindi movie lovers as we got to see some mind-blowing...
Exclusive: Maera Mishra likely to get married next year?
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Maera Mishra is currently dating Delhi based doctor Rajul...
Fighter latest poster: Wow! Akshay Oberoi looks dashing as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan
MUMBAI : The movie Fighter that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! The first captaincy task to take place in the house; Aishwarya kicks off Ankita from the race for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings as the show is among the top ten shows when...
Recent Stories
vicky kaushal
Woah! Check out these viral BTS pictures of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal together
Latest Video
Related Stories
vicky kaushal
Woah! Check out these viral BTS pictures of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal together
Akshay Oberoi
Fighter latest poster: Wow! Akshay Oberoi looks dashing as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan
Tripti Dimri
Whoa! Animal famed Tripti Dimri tops IMDB’s popular Indian celeb list followed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Pooja Hegde
Shocking! Pooja Hegde gets DEATH threats after an intense altercation in the Dubai Club; Here’s the Truth!
Ruhi Singh
Hawwt! Ruhi Singh looks smoking hot in this hot photo shoot, check out the pictures inside
Animal
Box office! Animal sets yet another record whereas Sam Bahadur continues to have a decent