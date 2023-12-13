Wow! Meet another viral girl from the movie Animal, Tanaaz Davoddi who sang the song in the film Jamal Jamalo

MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been getting some blockbuster response from the fans all over, from the actor Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby getting great response to the actresses Rashmika Mandana and Tripti Dimri winning hearts the movie is winning only love, also the collections of the movie at the global level speaks about the love of the fans for the actors and the movie.

Recently we have seen actress Tripti Dimri getting major limelight for her role and she is now considered as the new national crush, well we have also seen actress Mansi Taxak getting lot of love who played the third wife of the actor Bobby Deol in the movie, and now there is a new actress who is winning the hearts of the fans and getting lot of love for her glimpses in the movie.

The name of the actress Tannaz Davoodi who was seen sinning the song Jamal Jamaloo in the movie at Bobby Deol’s entry, and now the fans all over are sharing the posts of the actress and praising her for her looks, indeed with her small glimpse in the movie the actress Tannaz Davoodi has managed to attract the eyeballs of the fans and she was indeed looking stunning in the movie.

Tannaz Davoodi was born on 27 June 1997 in Tehran, Iran. Her father’s name is Mehdi Aliyari, reportedly he was a Journalist and her mother’s name is Marjan Daimond. From 2014 to 2017, Davoodi attended Landstede MBO – Mooi & Mode to study fashion and design.

She began working at De Animatie Compagnie before moving on to her current role as a Bollywood dancer. Tannaz has appeared in many Bollywood songs like Tum par hum hai take and Thumka.

Tannaz has worked with many Bollywood Stars like John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and many more.

