Wow! Meet the wife of superstar Jr. NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi

MUMBAI: We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Jr. NTR (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) and making some strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Superstar Jr. NTR is no doubt not only known for his amazing acting contribution but also for his simplicity. How can we forget the magic created by superstars in the south and is currently getting some amazing response for his recently released movie RRR which is directed by SS Rajamouli.

Indeed we have seen and loved the actor in his projects, and today let us know more in detail about the wife of the actor Lakshmi Pranathi

Lakshmi Pranathiwho is the wife of superstar Jr. NTR was born on 18th March 1992 in Hyderabad, Telangana.



Lakshmi Pranathihas accomplished her training at Nazar Junior College, Hyderabad, her father Srinivasa Rao is a businessman and proprietor of a Telugu channel named Studio N.

Lakshmi Pranathi got LimeLight when she tied the knot with Bollywood star

Lakshmi Pranathi and Jr. NTR tied the knot in the year 2011, it was an arranged marriage set by their parents, Lakshmi Pranathi was only 18 years old when she was married to Jr. NTR

No doubt this couple is less to be seen on social media and they are giving some major couple goals. Also the fans always look forward to some more pictures coming from the side of this beautiful couple in the coming days.

What are your views on the actor Jr. NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, do let us know in the comments section below.

