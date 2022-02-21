WOW! Natasa Stankovic Pandya and her son Agastya are up to something INTERESTING in THESE pictures

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic Pandya, who made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha, has shared a couple of delightful pictures with her son Agastya. The pictures see how the mother-son duo was up to something interesting recently.

Time and again the actress has shared pictures and videos, showcasing how she bonds with her son over interesting activities. She was also spotted bonding with the little one over outdoor activities. From their trip to zoo to sea beaches, fans loved the mother-son moments. And in the recent pictures shared by Natasa Stankovic Pandya, Agastya can be seen having a gala time as his mom was busy grocery shopping. In the first picture, the actress can be seen posing with the shopping cart that has a plastic car specially designed for children. Sitting in the plastic car, Agastya too looked at the camera. The duo looked adorable and the pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments. A social media user wrote, “So sweet” while another said, “Soooo sooooo sweet.” And another user commented, “My fav duo.”

Natasa Stankovic is quite active on social media and keeps posting her photos and videos that are absolutely not to be missed. Previously, she shared a video wherein little Agastya was seen enjoying the hit song Jugnu. In another post, on V-Day, she shared glimpses from her happy days with Hardik and Agastya. The post was adored by fans.

On the professional front, Natasa Stankovic made her debut with Prakash Jha’s directorial Satyagraha. She made a special appearance in the song ‘Aiyo Ji’ and won over the audience’s heart. Later, she went on to work in films like Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, and Zero, among others.

