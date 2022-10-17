WOW! New Bhediya ensemble poster shows Varun Dhawan transform into a werewolf

MUMBAI: The first exclusive ensemble poster for Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya has been released, and it shows Varun Dhawan an all-new persona. He will be playing a fierce werewolf, and the poster shows him standing in front of a bright moon with the rest of the cast in the background. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paalin Kabak, as well.

This is director Amar Kaushik’s third film after the success of Stree and Bala. The film’s trailer announcement sparked a great buzz all over, and the poster heightens it further with its mystic vibe and grand visuals. The official trailer is scheduled to drop on the 19th of October.



Featuring Hollywood’s premier effects studio, Mr. X, the Amar Kaushik directorial boasts exquisite visual effects. Mr. X is an award-winning effects company, part of Technicolor Creative Studios. It is renowned for its stellar creature and environment work in the Oscar-nominated Love and Monsters as well as the Emmy-winning Vikings.

Also Read : BHEDIYA: Watch Varun Dhawan’s never seen before avatar in first look poster, film set to hit big screens on 25th November 2022

In an interview last year, Amar was talking about Bhediya and said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path-breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible.”

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee, among others, and is releasing in cinemas on 25th November 2022.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits : Bollywood Hungama

Also Read : Whoa! Varun Dhawan gives a shout out to Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, and the latter notices with a response