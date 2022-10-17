Whoa! Varun Dhawan gives a shout out to Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, and the latter notices with a response

MUMBAI :Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan has a huge fan following, thanks to his spectacular performances in films like Badlapur, Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and most recently Jug Jugg Jiyo opposite Kiara Advani, among others. The dashing actor is however a huge fan of Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson and has many times had interactions with him on Twitter.

Also read - Revealed! Varun Dhawan steps out of filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s biopic due THIS shocking reason

Johnson is coming up with his new film Black Adam and Varun gave him a shout out, by retweeting his tweet and wrote, “Let’s goo finally gonna get to see my hero back on big screen @TheRock #BlackAdam.” Dwayne responded to his tweet and wrote, “Thank you my brotha! Can’t wait for you to see the film. 15 long years of fighting to get this made. Well worth the wait. Let me know what you think and keep kickin ass.”

Varun has previously also praised Dwayne’s film Hobbs & Shaw on Twitter that released in 2019. The Hollywood wrestler turned actor responded to him again and said, “you’re the best!” Fans have loved this sweet interaction between the two.

Also Read - What’s Varun Dhawan got on his phone that has Avneet Kaur so interested?

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in the horror film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. He also has Nitesh Tiwari’s untitled film with Janhvi Kapoor.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit-Indianexpress