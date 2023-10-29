Wow! Nita Ambani opens up about her married life and empowers her daughter to break stereotypes; Says ‘We have learnt so much…’

MUMBAI :Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is a successful entrepreneur as well. In addition to serving as the chairman and the founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, she is the director of Reliance Industries. Isha, Akash, and Anant, Mukesh and Nita's three blessed children, were just named to the Reliance board and are getting ready to lead the company in the future.

Nita Ambani recently revealed details about her marriage to Mukesh Ambani and spoke up about her personal life in an interview. She claimed that her husband is the ideal life partner for her and that they both receive quite a bit of understanding from each other. She continued by saying that she and her husband had enjoyed raising their kids and grandkids and traveling through life.

She said, "We have learnt so much from each other. Mukesh, as I say, has the floodlights in life... he thinks far ahead of his times. While I get into the meticulous details, he calls it the spotlights. I am so blessed to have Mukesh, who's my best friend and my life partner. And, you know, we've enjoyed the journey of life, raising our children and our grandchildren."

Nita Ambani continued by saying that she and Mukesh still enjoy engaging in their early years activities. She shared their love of eating street food and listening to music, and she also shared what makes their relationship so lovely.

Speaking about how little has changed in her relationship with Mukesh, Nita Ambani stated,"So he takes me for a drive, we love listening to Hindi music, eating street food, I love my 'bhel' on the road and he loves his 'dosa idli'. So, we still love doing what we used to love doing. So these are the values that we kind of really live every day of loving our family, respecting our elders, being honest, humble, I think not much has changed."

In addition to being a mother of twins, Nita Ambani stated that her daughter Isha was actively involved in the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). Despite being married into the Parimal family, Isha receives the same profit share from the company as her brothers, Akash and Anant.

Nita shared that her daughter was capable of doing anything her boys could, "But I think for girls to learn that they are equal, they have to see that at their homes they have mentors who know that they're not anything less than boys. I have never differentiated between Isha and Akash and Anant. Whatever my boys could do, my daughter could do too. And now she's leading our retail (business)."

Nita Ambani also revealed that she frequently advises her kids to focus on their positive traits rather than their flaws. Speaking on the important lessons and morals she attempts to foster in her kids every day, Nita revealed,"Nobody's born perfect or nobody can be perfect. And it is okay to make mistakes. You learn much more from your mistakes than you do from your successes. Be humble, Be compassionate. Treat people with respect. And I'm very happy for the new young generation that is growing at Reliance."

