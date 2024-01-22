Wow! “Once again it is Ajay Devgn vs Tiger Shroff, after Runway 34 and Heropanti 2” netizens on the clash of Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the biggest release of the year is movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the movie that has great names like Akshay Kumar and Tiger SHroff is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie which is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of EID this year in April.

Well yesterday there was a news that the movie Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn will be releasing on the same date of April Eid 2024, well this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and they are saying finally the movie Maidaan is now releasing after so many delays.

The fans are also excited to see the clash of Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn after Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 which was released in the year 2022, here are the comments

Pooja – “Finally the movie Maidaan is releasing, there have been so many delays, but the movie deserved a solo release why clash?”

Preeti – “It was Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff in the year 2022 with movie Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 and now history has been repeated once again they both are coming together with Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn and Tiger starring Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akashay Kumar”

Akash – “Even though I like Ajay Devgn but I feel novie Ajay Devgn is very big and it will win against Maidaan”

Farhaz – “The concept of Maidaam is look weak, similar thing we have seen in the movie Gold Starring Akshay Kumar, there it was hockey and here in Maidan it is Football”

Prerna – “I feel both movies will be good and both will have something new to offer, lets not judge too soon, as both these actors are known for their content and movies over the time”

Well these are the comments coming from the fans all over. They heard the news of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan clashing, what are your views and which movie will win the clash, do share your thoughts in the comment section below.

