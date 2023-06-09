Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to have a full week of wedding festivities in Udaipur? Read on to know more

MUMBAI : Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Meanwhile her fans are all excited about her upcoming wedding with beau Raghav Chadha. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. Now all eyes are on the lovely couple’s wedding that is soon going to take place.

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav will be having a week-long wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan by the end of September. As per reports, the wedding festivities will begin on 17th September at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

A source further revealed, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24,” says the source, adding that special plans are in place for “guests to indulge in all things touristy. As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan.”

As per another news portal, “They want to keep it as traditional and intimate as possible. Family traditions and rituals are a big part of both families. This was visible during their engagement as well. They want the same vibe for the wedding.”

Other celebs who have had their weddings in Rajasthaninclude Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Capsule Gill opposite Akshay Kumar.

