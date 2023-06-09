Wow! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding guest list to the venue all in details

MUMBAI: Sources claim that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, the AAP party's head, will tie the knot this month in Lake City, Udaipur.

The wedding rituals would take place at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23 and 24, they stated. During this period, Udaipur will host a number of important visitors from the political and film industries. If sources are to be believed, mehendi, haldi, and sangeet celebrations will start on September 23.

There are also thoughts about hosting a celebration in Gurugram following the wedding. The event is anticipated to include leaders from Delhi and other states, as well as a number of prominent members of the film industry, including Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas.

Parineeti and Raghav recently paid a visit to and performed a pooja at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Priyanka Chopra, as well as family and friends, witnessed Parineeti and Raghav's engagement on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The engagement ceremony for the couple was also attended by a number of prominent politicians, including Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, and Arvind Kejriwal, the mayor of Delhi.

The couple had never made public comments about one another before becoming engaged. Parineeti and Raghav, however, were frequently seen together in the days preceding their engagement.

Credit-Free Press Journal

