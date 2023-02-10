Wow! From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, celebs with the most expensive weddings

MUMBAI: Weddings are surely one of the happiest day for a couple in love and also an expensive affair. From taking care of the guests, to your outfits to the food and destination, everything has to be top notch, especially if you are a celebrity. Today let us look at the most expensive weddings in Bollywood.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan

These two love birds had a traditional Hindu wedding and the grand wedding cost somewhere around 6-9 crores reportedly.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

The couple had a fairy tale wedding in Tuscany, Italy and is said to be one of the most expensive celebrity weddings. They spent around a whopping Rs 100 crores on the lavish wedding.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

The Bajirao Mastani couple got married at the Villa Del Balbianello and their wedding cost around Rs 77-79 crores.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

The couple got married at the Umaid Bhawan in Rajasthan and had 2 weddings. They spent around Rs 3-5 crores on it.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

The lovers got married in 2012 and their lavish traditional wedding cost around Rs 10-12 crores

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

The Shershaah couple got married at the Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer that cost Rs 6-8 Crores.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

The duo tied the knot at Six Senses fort in Barwara and spent Rs 5-7 Crores on the wedding.

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

The duo got married in 2009 in a lavish wedding ceremony that cost around Rs 5-7 crores

Parineeti chopra-Raghav Chadha

The couple got married at Udaipur and spent around Rs 3-5 crores

Credit-BollywoodLife

