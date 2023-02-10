Wow! From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, celebs with the most expensive weddings

From taking care of the guests, to your outfits to the food and destination, everything has to be top notch, especially if you are a celebrity. Today let us look at the most expensive weddings in Bollywood.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 15:00
movie_image: 
Parineeti

MUMBAI: Weddings are surely one of the happiest day for a couple in love and also an expensive affair. From taking care of the guests, to your outfits to the food and destination, everything has to be top notch, especially if you are a celebrity. Today let us look at the most expensive weddings in Bollywood.

Also Read-Must read! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her experience working in women centric films while talking about her upcoming one The Crew, starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan

These two love birds had a traditional Hindu wedding and the grand wedding cost somewhere around 6-9 crores reportedly.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

The couple had a fairy tale wedding in Tuscany, Italy and is said to be one of the most expensive celebrity weddings. They spent around a whopping Rs 100 crores on the lavish wedding.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

The Bajirao Mastani couple got married at the Villa Del Balbianello and their wedding cost around Rs 77-79 crores.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

The couple got married at the Umaid Bhawan in Rajasthan and had 2 weddings. They spent around Rs 3-5 crores on it.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan

The lovers got married in 2012 and their lavish traditional wedding cost around Rs 10-12 crores

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

The Shershaah couple got married at the Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer that cost Rs 6-8 Crores.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

The duo tied the knot at Six Senses fort in Barwara and spent Rs 5-7 Crores on the wedding.

Also Read-Shocking! Shilpa Shetty avoids remarking on husband Raj Kundra’s biopic; Says ‘I don’t have a role in it"

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

The duo got married in 2009 in a lavish wedding ceremony that cost around Rs 5-7 crores

Parineeti chopra-Raghav Chadha

The couple got married at Udaipur and spent around Rs 3-5 crores

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife
 

Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Parineeti Aishwarya Rai Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! After wearing 'seat belt' for Pathaan and 'mask' for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan reveals what to wear for Dunki
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session is one of the delightful treats for his fans and followers. Every time the...
Exciting! Vishal Bhardwaj spills the beans on his upcoming film Khufiya with Tabu
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj has been contributing to the Indian industry with his craft. No doubt, with special...
What! Shilpa Shetty reveals why it is upsetting to her when fans take her pictures without consent
MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut in 1993's Baazigar, feels she was never given the credit she...
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a man cleaning Mannat’s wall with his shirt, check viral video
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his last release Jawan as the film has crossed Rs 600...
Wow! From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, celebs with the most expensive weddings
MUMBAI: Weddings are surely one of the happiest day for a couple in love and also an expensive affair. From taking care...
Pandya Store: Woah! Dhaval starts catching feelings for Natasha, falls in a dilemma
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Jawan
Wow! After wearing 'seat belt' for Pathaan and 'mask' for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan reveals what to wear for Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jawan
Wow! After wearing 'seat belt' for Pathaan and 'mask' for Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan reveals what to wear for Dunki
Vishal
Exciting! Vishal Bhardwaj spills the beans on his upcoming film Khufiya with Tabu
Shilpa Shetty
What! Shilpa Shetty reveals why it is upsetting to her when fans take her pictures without consent
Shah Rukh Khan
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan reacts to a man cleaning Mannat’s wall with his shirt, check viral video
Rajveer
Interesting! Rajveer Deol opens up about who in the family he looks up to for acting advice
Navya Nanda
What! Navya Naveli spills the beans on her marriage plans amidst dating rumors with Siddhant Chaturvedi