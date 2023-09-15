Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra wedding: Bhagyashree Offers Glimpse inside wedding venue

Finally, the much-anticipated Bollywood celebrity wedding is getting closer to the big day. There is only a day left until Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's lavish wedding. The pre-wedding festivities have already started.
MUMBAI:  Bhagyashree is currently in Udaipur with her husband, Himalaya Dasani. On Friday, the pair checked into the Lake City. Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani may attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's celebrity-studded wedding, according to rumours spread by fans. The husband-and-wife team hasn't revealed anything yet, though.  On September 24, AAP politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are expected to wed. 

On her Instagram Stories, Bhagyashree has been posting "beautiful" updates from Udaipur. When the actress asked her followers to guess the city she was in, most of them correctly identified it.

The family of Raghav and Parineeti also arrived in Udaipur yesterday morning. In the meantime, a number of videos and pictures taken at the wedding venue show the preparations in full swing.

While Parineeti will be wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga, Raghav has chosen to wear his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's design on their wedding day which is on 24 September.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Latestly

