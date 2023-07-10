Wow! Pearl V Puri grabs attention with his strong debut in Yaariyan 2; can we expect some versatility in his future projects

MUMBAI: Actor Pearl V Puri is indeed one of the popular actors coming from the television industry, he has been loved for his TV shows and charm. He has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

The actor has made his big screen debut with the movie Yaariyan 2, which also has Meezaan Jaffrey, Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta along with the actor. The actor Pearl V Puri is getting a lot of love for his character Bajju in the movie Yaariyan 2. Indeed he was cute and charming in the movie, and he stole the show in his heart break sequences and emotional scenes.

Also read Hottie! Disha Patani is here to slay with her hotness in this new photo shoot, check it out

The actor has managed to get tears in the eyes of the audience with his great performance and he was indeed one of the high points of the movie. For the ones who are watching the actor for the first time are impressed by him and indeed he will be one of the promising actors of the time.

Also looking at his great work here we can expect some great characters and great movies coming from the side of the actor in the coming days.

What are your views on the actor Pearl V Puri and how did you like him in the movie Yaariyan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also redd Hottie! Disha Patani is here to slay with her hotness in this new photo shoot, check it out