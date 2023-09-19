Wow! Poonam Dhillon’s Daughter Paloma Dhillon competed with 99 Actresses To get a role in her upcoming film ‘Dono’

MUMBAI : Paloma Dhillon, an actress making her debut in the upcoming movie ‘Dono,’ competed against 100 other women for the role. She was thought to be the ideal fit for this love story, but she had to wait seven months before she was actually given the part.

Paloma was thrilled by the chance and said, “Being part of ‘Dono’ is a dream come true. It’s a relevant tale about today’s youth and I can’t wait for people to watch the film.”

A touching tale of two strangers trying to navigate life after letting go of their respective love partners is promised in the film's recently released trailer.

Rajveer Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, an actor now enjoying the success of his most recent film, "Gadar 2," and Paloma Thakeria, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, make their acting debuts in the movie.

Beginning a promising career for Paloma with this charming love story under the Rajshri banner.

Audiences excitedly anticipate the introduction of prospective debutants as "Dono's" release date approaches. On October 5, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters.

