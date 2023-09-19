Wow! Poonam Dhillon’s Daughter Paloma Dhillon competed with 99 Actresses To get a role in her upcoming film ‘Dono’

Paloma Dhillon was thought to be the ideal fit for this love story, but she had to wait seven months before she was actually given the part. A touching tale of two strangers trying to navigate life after letting go of their respective love partners is promised in the film's recently released trailer.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 20:45
movie_image: 
Paloma Dhillon

MUMBAI :  Paloma Dhillon, an actress making her debut in the upcoming movie ‘Dono,’ competed against 100 other women for the role. She was thought to be the ideal fit for this love story, but she had to wait seven months before she was actually given the part.

Also read: Woah! THIS Bollywood actress is planning to take British citizenship; READ

Paloma was thrilled by the chance and said, “Being part of ‘Dono’ is a dream come true. It’s a relevant tale about today’s youth and I can’t wait for people to watch the film.”

A touching tale of two strangers trying to navigate life after letting go of their respective love partners is promised in the film's recently released trailer.

Rajveer Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, an actor now enjoying the success of his most recent film, "Gadar 2," and Paloma Thakeria, the daughter of Poonam Dhillon, make their acting debuts in the movie.

Beginning a promising career for Paloma with this charming love story under the Rajshri banner.

Audiences excitedly anticipate the introduction of prospective debutants as "Dono's" release date approaches. On October 5, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters.

Also read: Dono Trailer out! This Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer promises freshness with a rollercoaster ride of love and emotions

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Koimoi
 

Dono Rajveer Deol Paloma Dhillon Rajshri Productions Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 20:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
MUMBAI: There seems to be no sign of completion for Amit Sharma’s sports drama Maidaan featuring Ajay Devgn as the...
What! Johnny Depp to make a comeback with Beetlejuice 2? Here's a twist
MUMBAI :  It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Johnny Depp has the world hooked to him and everything he decides to...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan will mark his entry in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan at THIS point of the film, read to know
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan left his fans swooning over him as he made an appearance in the look of Pathaan at the Jawan...
Oh No! Veteran Actor Anupam Kher makes candid confession; Says ‘Comedy films don’t excite me now’
MUMBAI: Anupam Kher, an actor, is well-known for his notable comedic roles in movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, including...
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Jawan director Atlee's coolness; Says ‘This is mass and not class’
MUMBAI: The worldwide support for actor Shah Rukh Khan's most recent film, Jawan, has left him speechless. At the film'...
Surprising! Ali Fazal opens up about feeling 'cornered' in Bollywood after refusing to do an intimate scene; Says ‘Why is it assumed that I should be okay?’
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal recently shared how he once declined to engage in an intimate scene that was abruptly added to...
Recent Stories
AJAY DEVGN
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
Latest Video
Related Stories
AJAY DEVGN
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
PATHAAN
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan will mark his entry in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 as Pathaan at THIS point of the film, read to know
Anupam
Oh No! Veteran Actor Anupam Kher makes candid confession; Says ‘Comedy films don’t excite me now’
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on Jawan director Atlee's coolness; Says ‘This is mass and not class’
Ali
Surprising! Ali Fazal opens up about feeling 'cornered' in Bollywood after refusing to do an intimate scene; Says ‘Why is it assumed that I should be okay?’
Shah
Jumbled! Shah Rukh Khan confused about Deepika Padukone's cast as his on-screen mother; Says 'Ye maa ka role kareg as he was shooting Besharam Rang with her ?’