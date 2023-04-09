Dono Trailer out! This Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon starrer promises freshness with a rollercoaster ride of love and emotions

The trailer of one of much talked about movies of the year Dono is finally out and it surely has all the elements required for a fresh Romantic drama
Rajveer Deol

MUMBAI:   The Movie Dono that marks the acting debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon has been the talk of the town for all right reasons, the new pair of Sunny Deol’s son, Rajveer Deol along with Poonam Dhilon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the teaser was out.

Today finally the trailer of the movie Dono is out with the press conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast of the movie. The trailer has all the elements that are required for a fresh new age romance with a dose of Drama.

The trailer deals with the marriage of two strangers meeting at the marriage of their exes. And how they come to know each other and what moments they spend together which make them fall for each other is the premise of the movie.

Indeed the trailer has freshness and we really cannot wait to see the fresh pair of Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon on the big screens. The story has unique points that can be seen in the trailer, also the trailer has good music and BGM which promises the movie will be high on music. Debutant Rajveer Deol, son of Sunny Deol looks very charming and handsome and we can expect a good performance from him, on the other hand, debutant Paloma Dhillon is looking supremely beautiful and promising in the trailer.

Well, having said all these points, Dono has the new flavor with the new faces and surely it will be a treat for all the fans of romance genre. What are your views on the trailer of Dono and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Film Dono is directed by Avnish Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, Jyoti Deshpande under Rajshri Productions P Ltd, Jio Studio. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 5th October 2023.

