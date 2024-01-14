Wow! Priyanka Chopra Applauds Pankaj Tripathi's Wisdom on Embracing a 'Slow' Life

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a video of Pankaj Tripathi discussing the importance of living a deliberate and unhurried life. The Mirzapur actor emphasized the value of choosing a slow and steady pace over the rush of a busy life.
MUMBAI: In the throwback video from five years ago, Pankaj Tripathi shared his philosophy, stating, "Main jeevan mein slow rehna chahta hu. Thehraav rehna chahiye. Kyyu bhaagna hai? Kahaan bhaagna hai? Kidhar ud ke jaana hai? Ho jayega. Sab ho jayega, itmenaan se saans to le." (I want to be slow in life. I want to be steady. Why run? Where to run? Where to fly? Everything will be fine. Take a deep breath.)

Priyanka Chopra, who could relate to Pankaj Tripathi's viewpoint, expressed her agreement by sharing the video on her Instagram stories. She captioned it with "Wisdom" and tagged Pankaj Tripathi. The actress has often spoken about the importance of maintaining a balance between work and personal life.

In October of the previous year, Priyanka Chopra emphasized that her job is just a part of her life and doesn't define her existence. During a masterclass session at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, she shared that while being a public figure is challenging, there's more to her life than her career.

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile performances, has several projects in the pipeline, including "Main Atal Hoon," "Metro In Dino," and "Stree 2." Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in Ilya Naishuller's upcoming film "Heads Of State."

Credit: Pinkvilla 

 

Latest Video
