Wow! Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera Chopra opens up about her wedding plans in March 2024, Shares excitement; Says ‘We will be getting married…’

MUMBAI: The Chopra family seems to be in the midst of the wedding season. Only on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur Parineeti Chopra and her lifelong partner Raghav Chadha exchanged vows. It's now time for Meera Chopra, the cousin of Parineeti and Priyanka Chopra. While discussing the same topic, Meera provided a lot more information.

Regarding Meera's career, she is a well-known figure in the South Indian cinema business. She also made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2016 with the release of 1920 London, starring Sharman Joshi. The latest film that featured Meera was Safed, directed by Sandeep Singh.

During a brief exchange with a popular news portal, Meera Chopra revealed her plans for getting married. She is prepared to start a new phase of her life. During the discussion, Meera also revealed that she planned to tie the knot in March 2024. She said she was looking for a good place in Rajasthan, but she wouldn't elaborate. She said, "Wedding is in March. Meera is getting married for real. We have finalized a date in the month of March, and we will be getting married in Rajasthan."

Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra, however, chose not to reveal her fiancé's identity. Rather, she said that it's too soon to talk about her ideal man. She promised to provide more details regarding her wedding as soon as they were finalized. The actress added that Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, have received an invitation from her. It is ultimately up to them whether they can make it to the celebrations or not because of their professional obligations.

Earlier, Meera revealed that she has never been close to her two cousins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel. She said that acting as though you are close friends with them when you are not would be inappropriate. She went on to say that when three or four girls enter a field, they support one another. However, Meera claims that her cousins never offered their help. While Meera never begged for help, she also said that Parineeti and Priyanka never extended any kind of help to her.

During that same conversation, Meera Chopra revealed details regarding the Chopra family's dynamics. She revealed that she had a close bond with Priyanka Chopra's family. For those who don't know, Meera was there at PeeCee and Nick Jonas' 2018 wedding. Nevertheless, Meera revealed that because of ongoing familial problems, her relationship with Parineeti Chopra is not as strong. Meera made it quite evident that she did not go to Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's September 2023 wedding.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis