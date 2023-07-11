Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look

MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of talent but everything they do or say makes it to the headlines. The couple who tied the knot in 2022 have a daughter who they named Raha and she celebrated her first birthday on 6th November.

One of the chefs from Raha’s intimate birthday party shared the adorable menu that consisted of ribbon sandwiches, fries, Brie chilli cheese toast, tacos, dosa among other delicacies.

Take a look;

Among their close friends, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan, dad Mahesh Bhatt, sisters Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt were there. Also present were Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor.

Alia also shared a string of pictures with Raha and wrote, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say, only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby Tiger... we love you more than love itself.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is on a professional high as she recently won the National award for the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will next be seen in Jee Le zara. Ranbir meanwhile will be seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

Credit-FreePressJournal