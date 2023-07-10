Wow! Raj Babbar's memorable meeting with Zeenat Aman for approval before joining 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu’; Says ‘she is a great human’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 13:45
MUMBAI: After portraying the evil Ramesh in BR Chopra's Insaaf Ka Tarazu, which starred the already well-known diva Zeenat Aman, veteran actor Raj Babbar rose to fame. Raj recalled his first encounter with Zeenat and receiving her blessing in a recent interview.

Also read: Shocking! Zeenat Aman Recalls ‘bursts into a flood of tears’ when Raj Kapoor narrated her before Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot; ‘Raj Kapoor laughed and said…’

In an interview, Raj recalled receiving a mail from BR Chopra regarding a movie and he said, “Chopra ji told me that he is making a film. He said, ‘Zeenat se baat ho gayi hai (Have spoken to Zeenat).’ And I was thinking, ‘Who Zeenat?’ Lekin BR Chopra sahab ke office mein baitha tha, agar Zeenat kaha ja raha hai toh Zeenat Aman hi hongi. Kahin aur hota to shayad samajh na aata (But I was sitting in BR Chopra’s office, and if a Zeenat is being mentioned, it has to be Zeenat Aman). ‘Zeenat se baat ho gayi hai, wo do naye ladko ke saath kaam karne ko taiyaar hai. Tumhe Zeenat se milvana hai. (Have spoken to Zeenat and she is ready to work with two new actors. We have to make you meet her).”

Deepak Parashar, Raj Babbar's co-star, was the second newcomer. Raj was already secretly expecting to acquire the character of Ramesh when BR Chopra told him the scenario that day, even before the director told him.

Raj Said, “Sunne ke baad next day humein Zeenat ji se milaya gaya. Zeenat ji aayi thi to unhone bhi ‘ok’ kar diya. (The next day, we were introduced to Zeenat ji, and she also said ok). Ji haan unhone humein dekha. Jaise aajkal shaadi ke liye ladkiya dekhi jaati hai na, pehle badhe log, badi heroines, kiske saath kaam karengi, dekhti thi (Yes, she saw us. Like how in arranged marriages, a girl is seen. Earlier, big names, big heroines used to first see who they are going to work with). But she is a great human.”

Also read: Wow! Zeenat Aman is truly an inspiration, take a look at a few of her valuable advices

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

