WOW: Rajkummar Rao clarifies if Stree 2 and Roohi 2 are in the making!

18 Feb 2022 12:11 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Roohi was released in 2021, a horror comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

The story revolved around Bhawra and Kattanni kidnap Roohi on the orders of Guniya Bhai, who wants to marry her off to his client. However, things take a paranormal turn when they realise that Roohi is possessed by a demon.

When asked about the sequels of both ‘Stree’ and ‘Roohi’, Rajkummar told a news portal that ‘Stree 2’ is definitely getting made. The actor also revealed that talks are already on. However, Rajkummar added that he is not aware of the sequel of ‘Roohi’ yet.

While ‘Roohi’ starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, ‘Stree’ starred Shraddha Kapoor. Both the films received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in ‘Badhaai Do’ co-starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film is the story of a homosexual couple entering into a lavender marriage.

