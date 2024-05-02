Wow! Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's Exotic Bachelor Trip in Thailand with Friends and Family

As Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani gear up for their rumored February wedding in Goa, the couple enjoys an extravagant bachelor trip in Thailand, making memories with close friends Pragya Jaiswal, Lakshmi Manchu, and others.
MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, the much-talked-about couple in tinsel town, are currently making headlines as they embark on a lavish bachelor trip in the picturesque locales of Thailand. The duo, set to tie the knot in February, is soaking in the pre-wedding bliss surrounded by close friends and family.

The viral pictures and videos from their Thailand escapade showcase Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exploring marine life together, creating unforgettable memories with friends like Pragya Jaiswal and Lakshmi Manchu. The group is seen enjoying a luxurious yacht ride against the backdrop of the stunning sea views, marking the trip as a truly memorable experience.

Also Read:Happy birthday Rakul Preet Singh! Have a look at the remarkable transformation of the actress

While details of their upcoming wedding remain tightly under wraps, Rakul Preet Singh added an intriguing touch to the speculations. On February 3, she shared a photo from an Akhand Path, a continuous recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, hinting at the spiritual preparations leading up to the ceremony. The picture, featuring Rakul with a shawl over her head, stirred anticipation among fans.

The rumored wedding dates for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set for February 19 to February 21, 2024, in Goa. The couple, known for keeping their private life discreet, is expected to opt for an intimate beach wedding surrounded by close family and friends.

As the eagerly awaited wedding festivities approach, fans can't help but revel in the glimpses of the couple's enchanting bachelor trip, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable celebration of love.

Also Read:Must Read! 10 Years of Rakul Preet: A Glance at the Dynamic Actors She's Worked With

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

