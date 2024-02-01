Wow! Ranbir Kapoor spotted on the sets of Wake Up Sid’s sequel with the cast of the previous part?

There were reports about the sequel of the movie being in talks but we think that things are taking a turn for good now. Recently, we got to see Ranbir Kapoor with the actors who were part of the movie.
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has proven his skills again and again over the years. No matter how the film performs, Ranbir Kapoor always gives his 100% and the audience love it. From the actor’s first movie Saawariya directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to his latest release Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the fans of the actor can see the transformation and we are all awestruck by it.

With time, Ranbir has really grown as an actor and we cannot forget the movies he has done as they all hold a special place in our hearts be it Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid! Or any other. Ranbir Kapoor’s latest movie Animal became a sensational hit, making the audience go crazy over the ‘Animalistic’ action sequences.

Talking about one of his earlier films, Wake Up Sid!, this is a movie where we saw a fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor with Konkona Sen. The movie connected to the audience really well and it was highly appreciated.

Now, there were reports about the sequel of the movie being in talks but we think that things are taking a turn for good now. Recently, we got to see Ranbir Kapoor with the actors who were part of the movie.

Check out the clip of Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of what seems to be the sequel of Wake Up Sid!

The fans of the movie are really hyped after seeing this and we are excited too.

What do you think about this? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

