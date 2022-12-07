Wow! Ranveer Singh’s Birthday celebration was all about beach, cycling and wandering the nature, here is what the actor have shared

MUMBAI: No doubt Ranbir Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the major head turners coming from the Bollywood industry, over time this beautiful couple has given some major couple goals which have been followed by millions of fans, they are indeed one of the most loved and followed couple in the Bollywood industry.

Having said that the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of this beautiful couple, recently Ranveer Singh has celebrated his birthday on 6th July and we assume that the latest picture shared by the actor on his Instagram profile are from his birthday trip, at least that’s what the posts indicate.

Have a look at the pictures dropped by the actor Ranveer Singh as he was wandering into nature along with his wife Deepika Padukone.

As we can see the trip of the actor Ranveer Singh along with his wife Deepika Padukone was all about beach, cycling and wandering inside nature and admiring the beauty with his lady love.

No doubt these beautiful clicks of the couple are some major vacation and couple goals and they never fail to impress the fans with their posts.

What are your views on these beautiful clicks coming from the side of the actor Ranveer Singh along with his wife Deepika Padukone, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front Ranveer Singh was last seen in the adventurous reality show titled Ranveer Singh VS Wild with Bear Grylls, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and actress Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Pathaan along with the actor Shahrukh Khan and John Abraham.

