Wow! Raveena Tandon fondly talks about her adopted daughter Chaya's interfaith wedding, read more

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon was just 21 when she adopted two little girls – Pooja and Chaya, and in a recent interview, the actor shared how the girls are “older siblings” to her younger ones.

Raveena shared that as soon as she turned 21, and was legally allowed to take guardianship of her children, she took on the responsibility. The Shool actor also spoke about her daughter Chaya’s interfaith wedding.

When asked if she was “okay with interfaith marriages,” she told Lehren Retro, “Of course, why not? We are all human beings at the end.” She then shared more details about the wedding and how it merged the rituals of the two faiths.

“It was such a beautiful interfaith wedding. We did her chooda ceremony. She wore her chooda on her gown. I gave her away, I walked her down the aisle, that was another breaking of taboo. The mangalsutra was tied after the vows were taken. And sindoor was put in the church so it was an absolute correct mix of how it should be,” she shared.

Raveena also spoke about the everlasting bond between her and her daughters. “It’s a lifetime commitment and there are relationships, there are bonds and there’s love and there’s emotion and there’s everything that’s involved so yes there is definitely a bond that we all share. They are the older siblings to my younger ones,” she said.

Raveena said that her husband Anil Thadani “always knew” about her daughters and thought it was “fantastic.” The Mohra actor said that her husband was a guide when it came to her daughter’s financial decisions and investments as they always called him if they needed any kind of help.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, Raveena said that back in the day, there were speculations that her adopted children were her own kids she had out of wedlock and she found that strange.

She told Zoom, “Whenever you do something, there will always be these trolls or someone will make some sexist remark, trying to create controversies out of nothing. I remember one article even saying that these must be her hidden children, which she must have had out of wedlock. When I was 21, they were eight and 11. So, when did I have them? When I was 11 or 12?”

