Wow! Ridhi Dogra expresses that she wanted to play Nayanthara's character in Jawan

Actor Ridhi Dogra, who is currently enjoying the success of her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, revealed that while on set, she wished she could play the lead role portrayed by Nayanthara. In the film, Nayanthara played the role of a special agent Narmada Rai and SRK’s love interest.
MUMBAI: Actor Ridhi Dogra, who is currently enjoying the success of her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, revealed that while on set, she wished she could play the lead role portrayed by Nayanthara. In the film, Nayanthara played the role of a special agent Narmada Rai and SRK's love interest. 

In an interview with iDIVA, Ridhi was asked about a recent role which she could have done better. Ridhi said, “Every role, every role I can do better, I promise you that because I am a director’s actor. I study my characters, and there’s nothing I cannot do. I can do everything. I don’t know if I can do it better; I mean, that’s very presumptuous of me to say I can do it better.”

Talking about that one role in Jawan which she wished she should have done, Ridhi said, “All of her fans, do not jump on me; I’m like you only. You know, I was on the set, so I constantly was thinking, ‘I wish I was in place of Nayanthara.’ You know, I wish. It’s not like I felt I can do it better, but I was like, ‘I wish.'” Ridhi played the role of Shah Rukh’s adoptive mother in the film.

Ridhi said that she was happy to be a part of a film that has made history. She expressed how the unexpected success has brought her joy, even though her role is small. People loved her character, Kaveri Amma, and it’s one of the top characters they remember and talk about, the actor said.

She said, “Being a Shah Rukh fan, you’re waiting and you’re looking forward to all the positive news about him. So when I got the call, I was like, ‘Oh, you know, I almost felt like a SRK fan. And when they wanted to meet me, they were pretty sure that they wanted me, so it was just a matter of me saying okay. For sure, I was nervous about playing this old character, but I am always one who’s up for a challenge."

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film has minted more than Rs 1000 crores globally.

